Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

