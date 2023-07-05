Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

