Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

