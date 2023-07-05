American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 150,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

