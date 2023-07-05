American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading 0.7% Higher

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60. 6,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

