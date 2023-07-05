American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

