American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

(Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.