American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 640,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

