American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

