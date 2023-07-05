Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.57. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 36,884 shares changing hands.
Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a PE ratio of -157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.81.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of C$71.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1605069 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
