Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.67. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 72,241 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert C. Daigle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,564 shares of company stock worth $39,787 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

(Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.