Analyzing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 4 3 0 2.25 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. FirstEnergy pays out 219.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $12.46 billion 1.79 $406.00 million $0.71 54.96 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 3.23% 12.60% 3.03% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Enel Generación Chile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Enel Generación Chile

(Free Report)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.