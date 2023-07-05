Analyzing Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) & Its Rivals

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Free Report) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Redwood Capital Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 35.97% 9.66% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 1036 2894 2828 7 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 356.01%. Given Redwood Capital Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A 41.80 Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors $2.59 billion $723.14 million 269.90

Redwood Capital Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Redwood Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Redwood Capital Bancorp rivals beat Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

