Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALFree Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,055 ($38.77).

Several analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 3,200 ($40.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.98) to GBX 2,430 ($30.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.1 %

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,332 ($29.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,814.87. The company has a market capitalization of £31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.92, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210.50 ($28.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.95).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,640.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $708,731 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.