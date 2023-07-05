Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,055 ($38.77).

Several analysts have commented on AAL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 3,200 ($40.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.98) to GBX 2,430 ($30.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,332 ($29.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,814.87. The company has a market capitalization of £31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.92, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210.50 ($28.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.95).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,277 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,640.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $708,731 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

