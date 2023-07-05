ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.