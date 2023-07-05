ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.00 and a 200-day moving average of $295.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $339.55.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

