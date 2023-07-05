Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.68.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.