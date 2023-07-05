Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

