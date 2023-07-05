Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

