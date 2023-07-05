Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,288 shares of company stock worth $12,308,803. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

