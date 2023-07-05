Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.32.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
