Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

