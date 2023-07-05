Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
