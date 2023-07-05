ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.42 and traded as high as C$18.01. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 667,812 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.32.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.5596465 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.