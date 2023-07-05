Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLO opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

