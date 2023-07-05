ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

