Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

