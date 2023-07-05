Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Up 1.2%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.27). Approximately 146,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 883,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.11. The company has a market capitalization of £49.02 million, a P/E ratio of 708.33 and a beta of 1.55.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

