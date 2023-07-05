Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.