Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Up 2.5%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 77,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Ascend Wellness

(Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.