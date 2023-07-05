Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Trading Down 1.9%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 441,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 557,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 1,124.07%. Research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

