Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Down 1%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.80). Approximately 158,324 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.85).

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,362.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ashtead Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

