ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($10.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 470 ($5.97) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.93) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,052.42). In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.09), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,274,349.40). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($53,052.42). Insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £439.10 million, a P/E ratio of -154.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,181 ($14.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 650.10.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

