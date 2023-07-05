Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

