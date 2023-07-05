Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 26,962 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1,205.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $163.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

