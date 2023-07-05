Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $66,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 5,857 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $66,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

