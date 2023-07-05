Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Sempra by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

