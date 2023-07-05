Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,999 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

