Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,736 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,999 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 36,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

