Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Head to Head Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.39 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Assure $10.98 million 0.09 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -367.65% -202.35% -133.82% Assure N/A -231.42% -98.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3,083.33%. Assure has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,714.81%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Assure beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Assure

(Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.