Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.42

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.42 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.51). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.47), with a volume of 582,898 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AML. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.25), for a total value of £7,815,975.45 ($9,920,009.46). Insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

