AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $71.57

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.57, but opened at $67.09. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 2,643,227 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

