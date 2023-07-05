AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £119.25 ($151.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($165.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group set a £119 ($151.03) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday.

AZN opened at £105.80 ($134.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is £114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,483.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.56) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($157.28).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($148.51) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($297,017.39). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

