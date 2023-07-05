ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.64 and traded as low as C$39.19. ATCO shares last traded at C$39.28, with a volume of 58,760 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CSFB reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

