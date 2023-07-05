Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

