Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 766 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 761 ($9.66). 761,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 245,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.49).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.91) to GBX 925 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The firm has a market cap of £921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,220.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 701.28.

In other news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.74), for a total value of £1,635,410.40 ($2,075,657.32). Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

