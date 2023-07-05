Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 766 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 761 ($9.66). 761,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 245,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.49).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.91) to GBX 925 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Auction Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. The firm has a market cap of £921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,220.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 701.28.
Insider Activity
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.