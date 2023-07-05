AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Price Performance

AEYE stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

