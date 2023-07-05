Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 16,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Augusta Gold Stock Up 6.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
