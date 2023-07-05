Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.1 %

Autoliv stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $401,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 101,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

