Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.1%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 215,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 210,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.39.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 7.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.