Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 7.1%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 215,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 210,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.39.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $296.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

