Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Up 0.6%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 198,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 314,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASM. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.